There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC)

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) closed the day trading at 35.01 up 4.01% from the previous closing price of $33.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5960547 shares were traded. TDOC reached its highest trading level at $35.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TDOC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 12, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on August 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Trencher Daniel sold 1,000 shares for $37.50 per share. The transaction valued at 37,500 led to the insider holds 26,408 shares of the business.

Trencher Daniel sold 1,000 shares of TDOC for $41,120 on Jul 18. The SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY now owns 27,408 shares after completing the transaction at $41.12 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, Murthy Mala, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 4,053 shares for $37.32 each. As a result, the insider received 151,242 and left with 27,295 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDOC has reached a high of $156.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TDOC traded about 5.47M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TDOC traded about 4.32M shares per day. A total of 161.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.73M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TDOC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 33.3M with a Short Ratio of 5.79, compared to 36.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.66% and a Short% of Float of 23.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.34 and a low estimate of $-0.94, while EPS last year was $-0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.46, with high estimates of $-0.24 and low estimates of $-0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-41.23 and $-44.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-42.89. EPS for the following year is $-1.59, with 20 analysts recommending between $-0.64 and $-3.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.03B, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.17B and the low estimate is $2.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.