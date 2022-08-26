This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN)

As of close of business last night, 360 DigiTech Inc.’s stock clocked out at 15.87, up 10.90% from its previous closing price of $14.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1221288 shares were traded. QFIN reached its highest trading level at $15.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.68.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of QFIN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on January 05, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On July 16, 2020, CLSA started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QFIN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.22B. As of this moment, 360’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 0.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QFIN is 0.36, which has changed by -28.58% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -6.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QFIN has reached a high of $28.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.54.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that QFIN traded 842.53K shares on average per day over the past three months and 802.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 155.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.96M. Insiders hold about 13.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.00% stake in the company. Shares short for QFIN as of Jul 28, 2022 were 1.85M with a Short Ratio of 2.12, compared to 1.51M on Jun 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, QFIN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $622.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $622.6M to a low estimate of $622.6M. As of the current estimate, 360 DigiTech Inc.’s year-ago sales were $724.97M, an estimated decrease of -14.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QFIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.45B, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.06B and the low estimate is $2.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.