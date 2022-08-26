This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: CarLotz Inc. (LOTZ)

As of close of business last night, CarLotz Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.45, up 1.83% from its previous closing price of $0.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0081 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1122907 shares were traded. LOTZ reached its highest trading level at $0.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4259.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LOTZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 16, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Peker Lev sold 78,971 shares for $0.47 per share. The transaction valued at 36,879 led to the insider holds 203,444 shares of the business.

Peker Lev sold 18,923 shares of LOTZ for $8,780 on Jun 24. The CEO now owns 80,915 shares after completing the transaction at $0.46 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Peker Lev, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 20,145 shares for $0.53 each. As a result, the insider received 10,596 and left with 56,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LOTZ now has a Market Capitalization of 50.69M and an Enterprise Value of -26.66M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOTZ has reached a high of $4.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4736, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4534.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LOTZ traded 2.74M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.01M. Insiders hold about 7.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LOTZ as of Jul 28, 2022 were 3.13M with a Short Ratio of 1.46, compared to 4.24M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.74% and a Short% of Float of 4.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.25 and a low estimate of $-0.25, while EPS last year was $-0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.28, with high estimates of $-0.28 and low estimates of $-0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1 and $-1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1. EPS for the following year is $-0.75, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.75 and $-0.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $75.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.3M to a low estimate of $75.3M. As of the current estimate, CarLotz Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.04M, an estimated increase of 10.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $66.07M, a decrease of -20.50% less than the figure of $10.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $47.44M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOTZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $294.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $294.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $294.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $258.53M, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $302.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $302.4M and the low estimate is $302.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.