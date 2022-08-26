This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: SentinelOne Inc. (S)

As of close of business last night, SentinelOne Inc.’s stock clocked out at 28.81, up 1.44% from its previous closing price of $28.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2651747 shares were traded. S reached its highest trading level at $29.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of S’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 29, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $37.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Bernhardt David J. sold 3,315 shares for $26.45 per share. The transaction valued at 87,682 led to the insider holds 100,732 shares of the business.

Warner Nicholas sold 5,560 shares of S for $147,062 on Aug 08. The President, Security now owns 189,510 shares after completing the transaction at $26.45 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, Smith Ric, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 2,139 shares for $26.45 each. As a result, the insider received 56,577 and left with 94,075 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 34.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, S has reached a high of $78.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.92.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that S traded 3.54M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 269.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 187.19M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.50% stake in the company. Shares short for S as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.62M with a Short Ratio of 3.47, compared to 10.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.88% and a Short% of Float of 8.22%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.24 and a low estimate of $-0.26, while EPS last year was $-0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.2, with high estimates of $-0.18 and low estimates of $-0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.7 and $-0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.83. EPS for the following year is $-0.49, with 17 analysts recommending between $-0.32 and $-0.74.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $95.65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $96.01M to a low estimate of $95.08M. As of the current estimate, SentinelOne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.75M, an estimated increase of 109.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for S’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $414M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $404.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $406.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $204.8M, up 98.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $666.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $722M and the low estimate is $593.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 64.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.