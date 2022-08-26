Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of NetEase Inc. (NTES)

The closing price of NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) was 92.18 for the day, up 4.52% from the previous closing price of $88.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1688495 shares were traded. NTES reached its highest trading level at $92.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.82.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NTES’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Macquarie on July 05, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $129.

On May 16, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $60 to $120.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTES now has a Market Capitalization of 56.58B and an Enterprise Value of 44.88B. As of this moment, NetEase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.05.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NTES is 0.40, which has changed by -0.63% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -6.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NTES has reached a high of $118.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.11.

Shares Statistics:

NTES traded an average of 1.98M shares per day over the past three months and 1.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 667.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 647.96M. Insiders hold about 45.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NTES as of Jul 28, 2022 were 6.1M with a Short Ratio of 2.60, compared to 5.18M on Jun 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 8.49, NTES has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.19. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.12. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for NTES, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 01, 2020 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.56B, up 13.70% from the average estimate.