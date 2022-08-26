Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)

The closing price of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) was 0.30 for the day, down -7.84% from the previous closing price of $0.32. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0269 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1262654 shares were traded. RIBT reached its highest trading level at $0.3270 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2920.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RIBT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on May 11, 2017, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 03, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO sold 1,267,000 shares for $0.72 per share. The transaction valued at 911,987 led to the insider holds 3,543,161 shares of the business.

CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO sold 530,000 shares of RIBT for $384,886 on May 23. The 10% Owner now owns 4,810,161 shares after completing the transaction at $0.73 per share. On May 16, another insider, CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 150,000 shares for $0.60 each. As a result, the insider received 89,505 and left with 5,340,161 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIBT has reached a high of $0.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4134, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4473.

Shares Statistics:

RIBT traded an average of 3.16M shares per day over the past three months and 869.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.49M. Insiders hold about 7.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RIBT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.18M with a Short Ratio of 0.38, compared to 652.73k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 2.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.1 and $-0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.1. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.31M to a low estimate of $8.31M. As of the current estimate, RiceBran Technologies’s year-ago sales were $8.47M, an estimated decrease of -1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.66M, an increase of 10.90% over than the figure of $-1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.66M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIBT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.13M, up 11.80% from the average estimate.