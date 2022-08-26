Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) closed the day trading at 1.39 down -1.42% from the previous closing price of $1.41. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1409586 shares were traded. TUYA reached its highest trading level at $1.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3600.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TUYA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.90 and its Current Ratio is at 12.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $7.20 from $9.20 previously.

On May 14, 2021, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $22.

On April 13, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on April 13, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TUYA has reached a high of $13.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0424, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8112.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TUYA traded about 1.41M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TUYA traded about 823.83k shares per day. A total of 556.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 379.47M. Insiders hold about 24.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TUYA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.29M with a Short Ratio of 5.57, compared to 10.54M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.15 and $-0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.17. EPS for the following year is $-0.16, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.07 and $-0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TUYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $318.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $302.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $309.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $302.08M, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $392.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $399.24M and the low estimate is $386.19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.