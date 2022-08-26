Update from Audacy Inc. (AUD): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) was 0.56 for the day, up 2.53% from the previous closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0139 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1124514 shares were traded. AUD reached its highest trading level at $0.5694 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5422.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AUD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 08, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2 to $0.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when FIELD DAVID J bought 100,000 shares for $1.63 per share. The transaction valued at 163,000 led to the insider holds 3,258,246 shares of the business.

Neely Susan K bought 3,175 shares of AUD for $9,836 on Mar 02. The Director now owns 101,955 shares after completing the transaction at $3.10 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, FIELD JOSEPH M, who serves as the Chairman Emeritus of the company, sold 393,700 shares for $2.54 each. As a result, the insider received 999,998 and left with 14,344,307 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUD now has a Market Capitalization of 84.32M and an Enterprise Value of 2.12B. As of this moment, Audacy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.91.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AUD is 1.44, which has changed by -84.40% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -6.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AUD has reached a high of $4.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7960, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0853.

Shares Statistics:

AUD traded an average of 751.38K shares per day over the past three months and 557.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 138.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.01M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AUD as of Jul 28, 2022 were 7.91M with a Short Ratio of 10.50, compared to 7.97M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.44% and a Short% of Float of 6.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.4B and the low estimate is $1.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.