Update from Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) was 27.05 for the day, up 7.68% from the previous closing price of $25.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1437149 shares were traded. CCRN reached its highest trading level at $27.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.28.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CCRN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $27 from $18 previously.

On August 05, 2021, The Benchmark Company Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Martins John Anthony bought 4,000 shares for $25.24 per share. The transaction valued at 100,960 led to the insider holds 52,039 shares of the business.

Burns William J. sold 10,000 shares of CCRN for $205,400 on Mar 07. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 245,679 shares after completing the transaction at $20.54 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Ball Susan E, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 17,458 shares for $20.72 each. As a result, the insider received 361,730 and left with 205,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCRN now has a Market Capitalization of 943.55M and an Enterprise Value of 1.16B. As of this moment, Cross’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.10.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CCRN is 1.01, which has changed by 32.27% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -6.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CCRN has reached a high of $30.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.25.

Shares Statistics:

CCRN traded an average of 676.52K shares per day over the past three months and 959.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.87M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CCRN as of Jul 28, 2022 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 4.73, compared to 2.88M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.56% and a Short% of Float of 10.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.75 and $4.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.69. EPS for the following year is $2.75, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.01 and $2.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, up 59.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.21B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -22.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.