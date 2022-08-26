Update from Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF): A steady trajectory

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) closed the day trading at 7.59 up 7.20% from the previous closing price of $7.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1355175 shares were traded. TTCF reached its highest trading level at $7.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TTCF, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $9 from $12 previously.

On December 08, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $24.

On December 03, 2020, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $17.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on December 03, 2020, with a $17 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTCF has reached a high of $25.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.75.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TTCF traded about 582.67K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TTCF traded about 1.07M shares per day. A total of 82.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.12M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TTCF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.46M with a Short Ratio of 21.97, compared to 13.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.53% and a Short% of Float of 29.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.13 and a low estimate of $-0.16, while EPS last year was $-0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.12, with high estimates of $-0.1 and low estimates of $-0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.55 and $-0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.56. EPS for the following year is $-0.17, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.14 and $-0.2.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $64.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $65.4M to a low estimate of $62.84M. As of the current estimate, Tattooed Chef Inc.’s year-ago sales were $50.72M, an estimated increase of 26.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $73.77M, an increase of 15.40% less than the figure of $26.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $71.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTCF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $281.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $279.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $280.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.43M, up 31.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $346.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $352.24M and the low estimate is $338M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.