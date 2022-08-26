What shareholders can do to beat the market with 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) stock

In the latest session, 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) closed at 1.49 up 4.20% from its previous closing price of $1.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2296343 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On June 15, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On March 08, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on March 08, 2022, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when FRANZINO JOHN sold 20,324 shares for $1.69 per share. The transaction valued at 34,443 led to the insider holds 405,574 shares of the business.

ZERCHER MICHAEL sold 23,147 shares of XXII for $50,037 on Dec 14. The President and COO now owns 1,064,985 shares after completing the transaction at $2.16 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, MISH JAMES A, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $2.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 57,600 and bolstered with 668,475 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XXII has reached a high of $4.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8827, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1728.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XXII has traded an average of 2.57M shares per day and 3.17M over the past ten days. A total of 182.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.40M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.60% stake in the company. Shares short for XXII as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.03M with a Short Ratio of 5.14, compared to 14.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.61% and a Short% of Float of 7.72%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.06, while EPS last year was $-0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.21 and $-0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.22. EPS for the following year is $-0.21, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.14 and $-0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XXII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.95M, up 57.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $84.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $104.55M and the low estimate is $61.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 72.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.