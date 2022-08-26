What shareholders can do to beat the market with GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) stock

As of close of business last night, GDS Holdings Limited’s stock clocked out at 29.00, up 7.77% from its previous closing price of $26.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1230928 shares were traded. GDS reached its highest trading level at $29.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GDS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 25, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $32.80.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GDS now has a Market Capitalization of 4.66B and an Enterprise Value of 9.56B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.54.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GDS is 0.74, which has changed by -43.36% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -6.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GDS has reached a high of $66.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.52.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GDS traded 1.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 851.65k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 182.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.54M. Insiders hold about 1.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GDS as of Jul 28, 2022 were 10.25M with a Short Ratio of 9.12, compared to 10.47M on Jun 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.41, while EPS last year was $-0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.32, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.09 and $-2.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.54. EPS for the following year is $-1.36, with 13 analysts recommending between $-0.82 and $-2.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.95B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.