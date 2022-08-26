What shareholders can do to beat the market with Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) stock

As of close of business last night, Novo Nordisk A/S’s stock clocked out at 111.40, up 1.25% from its previous closing price of $110.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1535469 shares were traded. NVO reached its highest trading level at $111.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $109.50.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NVO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVO now has a Market Capitalization of 240.07B and an Enterprise Value of 239.32B. As of this moment, Novo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.24.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NVO is 0.43, which has changed by 9.34% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -6.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NVO has reached a high of $122.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $91.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 109.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 108.22.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NVO traded 1.53M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.88M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.27B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.08B. Insiders hold about 26.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NVO as of Aug 14, 2022 were 2.31M with a Short Ratio of 1.51, compared to 1.04M on Jul 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 11.15, NVO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.09. The current Payout Ratio is 361.70% for NVO, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 08, 2014 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $5.67B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.91B to a low estimate of $5.43B. As of the current estimate, Novo Nordisk A/S’s year-ago sales were $5.22B, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.97B, an increase of 4.80% less than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.74B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.9B, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.86B and the low estimate is $24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.