Which analyst expects LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) closed at 12.40 up 3.59% from its previous closing price of $11.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1279254 shares were traded. LPSN reached its highest trading level at $12.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.92.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of LivePerson Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 10, 2022, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 22 when Osumi Norman M. sold 475 shares for $23.86 per share. The transaction valued at 11,334 led to the insider holds 8,235 shares of the business.

Greenberg Monica L. sold 986 shares of LPSN for $25,606 on Apr 12. The EVP, Policy & General Counsel now owns 34,232 shares after completing the transaction at $25.97 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Collins John DeNeen, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,203 shares for $24.95 each. As a result, the insider received 30,011 and left with 42,663 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPSN has reached a high of $68.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.17.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LPSN has traded an average of 1.01M shares per day and 925.42k over the past ten days. A total of 77.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.92M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LPSN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.87M with a Short Ratio of 6.32, compared to 5.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.87% and a Short% of Float of 10.00%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.21, while EPS last year was $-0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.23 and $-0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $555.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $554.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $554.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $469.62M, up 18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $653.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $663.8M and the low estimate is $647.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.