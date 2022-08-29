A correction may be in store for bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares?

As of close of business last night, bluebird bio Inc.’s stock clocked out at 5.93, down -3.42% from its previous closing price of $6.14. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5455685 shares were traded. BLUE reached its highest trading level at $6.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.87.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BLUE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 02, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Cole Jason sold 14,194 shares for $5.53 per share. The transaction valued at 78,473 led to the insider holds 189,546 shares of the business.

Cole Jason sold 7,448 shares of BLUE for $32,707 on Aug 04. The Chief Strategy & Financial Off now owns 203,740 shares after completing the transaction at $4.39 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Obenshain Andrew, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 21,805 shares for $4.39 each. As a result, the insider received 95,754 and left with 247,131 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 77.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLUE has reached a high of $17.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BLUE traded 9.82M shares on average per day over the past three months and 12.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 73.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.04M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BLUE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.41M with a Short Ratio of 1.68, compared to 17.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.76% and a Short% of Float of 26.50%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.93 and a low estimate of $-1.41, while EPS last year was $-3.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.11, with high estimates of $-0.7 and low estimates of $-1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.73 and $-5.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.46. EPS for the following year is $-2.42, with 11 analysts recommending between $-1.09 and $-4.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLUE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $140M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.66M, up 699.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $175.46M and the low estimate is $5.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 71.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.