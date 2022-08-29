A correction may be in store for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares?

In the latest session, Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) closed at 7.94 down -2.82% from its previous closing price of $8.17. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8080140 shares were traded. COTY reached its highest trading level at $8.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Coty Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on June 30, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on November 17, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Goudet Olivier bought 100,000 shares for $6.45 per share. The transaction valued at 645,080 led to the insider holds 739,129 shares of the business.

Goudet Olivier bought 50,000 shares of COTY for $306,670 on May 10. The Director now owns 589,129 shares after completing the transaction at $6.13 per share. On Mar 11, another insider, Nabi Sue, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 300,000 shares for $8.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,487,510 and bolstered with 10,304,786 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Coty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 110.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COTY has reached a high of $11.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.44.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, COTY has traded an average of 7.01M shares per day and 6.51M over the past ten days. A total of 838.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 355.94M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.90% stake in the company. Shares short for COTY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.77, compared to 24.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.36% and a Short% of Float of 4.29%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.14B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $1.12B. As of the current estimate, Coty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.06B, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COTY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.63B, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.64B and the low estimate is $4.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.