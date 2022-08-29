A correction may be in store for Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) shares?

As of close of business last night, Houston American Energy Corp.’s stock clocked out at 4.92, up 8.85% from its previous closing price of $4.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2053451 shares were traded. HUSA reached its highest trading level at $4.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4000.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HUSA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 42.30 and its Current Ratio is at 42.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 04, 2012, C.K. Cooper Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when BitNile Holdings, Inc. sold 564,000 shares for $1.24 per share. The transaction valued at 699,304 led to the insider holds 250,000 shares of the business.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. sold 406,000 shares of HUSA for $566,573 on Jan 31. The 10% Owner now owns 814,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.40 per share. On Jan 28, another insider, BitNile Holdings, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $1.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 23,776 and bolstered with 1,502,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUSA has reached a high of $16.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2832, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3595.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HUSA traded 7.58M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.86M. Insiders hold about 9.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HUSA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.04M with a Short Ratio of 0.08, compared to 1.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.50% and a Short% of Float of 11.26%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.