A glimpse at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) closed at 18.73 down -3.40% from its previous closing price of $19.39. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12329894 shares were traded. CLF reached its highest trading level at $19.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.62.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 213.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 17, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 06, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Goncalves Celso L Jr bought 6,000 shares for $18.43 per share. The transaction valued at 110,579 led to the insider holds 154,285 shares of the business.

Goncalves Celso L Jr bought 5,000 shares of CLF for $96,800 on Aug 16. The EVP, CFO now owns 148,285 shares after completing the transaction at $19.36 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Taylor Douglas C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 21,850 shares for $22.77 each. As a result, the insider received 497,509 and left with 156,974 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cleveland-Cliffs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLF has reached a high of $34.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.69.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CLF has traded an average of 16.71M shares per day and 10.41M over the past ten days. A total of 523.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 510.29M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CLF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 46.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.46, compared to 34.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.98% and a Short% of Float of 9.11%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CLF, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 14, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 01, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 15, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $2.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.92 and $3.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.7. EPS for the following year is $2.96, with 11 analysts recommending between $5.33 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.02B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.39B to a low estimate of $5.74B. As of the current estimate, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.64B, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.68B, an increase of 6.30% less than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.03B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.44B, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.65B and the low estimate is $16.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.