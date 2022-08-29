A glimpse at Sonder Holdings Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Sonder Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.92, down -13.51% from its previous closing price of $2.22. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.3000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1823719 shares were traded. SOND reached its highest trading level at $2.2950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SOND’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on April 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOND has reached a high of $10.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4849, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2006.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SOND traded 1.58M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.96M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 215.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.35M. Insiders hold about 27.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SOND as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.47M with a Short Ratio of 4.38, compared to 3.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 2.85%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.19, with high estimates of $-0.15 and low estimates of $-0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.46 and $-0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.6. EPS for the following year is $-0.49, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.28 and $-0.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $476.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $466.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $472.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $232.94M, up 102.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $712.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $776.78M and the low estimate is $627.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.