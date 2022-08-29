A Stock You Should Be Looking At: ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

After closing at $17.98 in the most recent trading day, ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) closed at 17.27, down -3.95%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1408765 shares were traded. ACMR reached its highest trading level at $18.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACMR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on May 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $20 from $44 previously.

On December 17, 2021, Needham Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $100.

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $125.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Dun Haiping sold 36,537 shares for $16.10 per share. The transaction valued at 588,246 led to the insider holds 855,090 shares of the business.

Cheav Sotheara sold 10,000 shares of ACMR for $175,000 on Aug 18. The now owns 110,002 shares after completing the transaction at $17.50 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Cheav Sotheara, who serves as the of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $17.81 each. As a result, the insider received 267,096 and left with 120,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ACM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACMR has reached a high of $39.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 894.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 864.39k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 59.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.47M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ACMR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.84M with a Short Ratio of 6.87, compared to 4.28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.25% and a Short% of Float of 16.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $72.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $77M to a low estimate of $64.71M. As of the current estimate, ACM Research Inc.’s year-ago sales were $54.34M, an estimated increase of 33.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $385.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $365.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $379.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $259.75M, up 46.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $495.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $540M and the low estimate is $470M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.