Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) was 0.10 for the day, down -4.07% from the previous closing price of $0.11. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0044 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3274866 shares were traded. ALNA reached its highest trading level at $0.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALNA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 01, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On January 18, 2019, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on January 18, 2019, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when BRENNER LOUIS MD sold 40,328 shares for $0.81 per share. The transaction valued at 32,666 led to the insider holds 288,576 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALNA has reached a high of $1.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1403, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3299.

Shares Statistics:

ALNA traded an average of 26.59M shares per day over the past three months and 5.44M shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 1.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ALNA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.59M with a Short Ratio of 0.39, compared to 2.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.97% and a Short% of Float of 8.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.07, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.25 and $-0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.31. EPS for the following year is $-0.3, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.07 and $-0.54.