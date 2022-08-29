An average trading volume for KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $18.00 in the most recent trading day, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) closed at 18.20, up 1.11%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17609664 shares were traded. BEKE reached its highest trading level at $18.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BEKE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, HSBC Securities on June 23, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $20.80 from $13.70 previously.

On June 21, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.50.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on May 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7.50 to $13.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEKE has reached a high of $25.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 12.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.81M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 877.30M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BEKE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 30.67M with a Short Ratio of 3.13, compared to 28.1M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.17 and a low estimate of $-0.26, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.57B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.67B to a low estimate of $1.49B. As of the current estimate, KE Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.58B, an estimated decrease of -56.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.11B, down -21.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.47B and the low estimate is $8.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.