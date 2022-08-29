An average trading volume for Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $4.35 in the most recent trading day, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) closed at 4.37, up 0.46%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7007697 shares were traded. LU reached its highest trading level at $4.6399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2750.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 27, 2022, CLSA Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $6.80.

Macquarie Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on March 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lufax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 48.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LU has reached a high of $9.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0108, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5764.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.19M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.29B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 674.58M. Insiders hold about 0.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 26.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.85, compared to 20.12M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.7B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.59B and the low estimate is $9.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.