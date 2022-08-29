An average trading volume for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $44.12 in the most recent trading day, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) closed at 42.30, down -4.13%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6153157 shares were traded. RCL reached its highest trading level at $44.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RCL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on June 29, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $56.

On June 09, 2022, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Positive rating and target price of $70.

On March 30, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $93.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on March 30, 2022, with a $93 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Sorensen Vagn O bought 2,785 shares for $53.73 per share. The transaction valued at 149,638 led to the insider holds 32,583 shares of the business.

Bayley Michael W sold 3,637 shares of RCL for $290,960 on Mar 29. The Pres& CEO,Royal Caribbean Intl now owns 116,951 shares after completing the transaction at $80.00 per share. On Mar 25, another insider, Bayley Michael W, who serves as the Pres& CEO,Royal Caribbean Intl of the company, sold 3,859 shares for $77.02 each. As a result, the insider received 297,222 and left with 120,588 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCL has reached a high of $98.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.19M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 254.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.82M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RCL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 17.21M with a Short Ratio of 2.81, compared to 15.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.75% and a Short% of Float of 9.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.46 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $-4.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.18, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $-0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.04 and $-7.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-5.96. EPS for the following year is $4.93, with 14 analysts recommending between $7.47 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $3.04B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.49B to a low estimate of $2.75B. As of the current estimate, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $456.96M, an estimated increase of 565.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.7B, an increase of 175.30% less than the figure of $565.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.94B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.48B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.53B, up 482.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.25B and the low estimate is $11.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 42.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.