An average trading volume for Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) closed at 1.42 in the last session, down -8.39% from day before closing price of $1.55. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5911104 shares were traded. SKLZ reached its highest trading level at $1.5802 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4000.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SKLZ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.60 and its Current Ratio is at 8.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on August 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $1.50 from $5 previously.

On May 23, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $2.10.

Wedbush reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 24, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $7.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when SLOAN HARRY bought 100,000 shares for $2.27 per share. The transaction valued at 227,000 led to the insider holds 291,423 shares of the business.

Bruckheimer Jerome Leon bought 101,215 shares of SKLZ for $248,989 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 133,109 shares after completing the transaction at $2.46 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, SLOAN HARRY, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 94,880 shares for $3.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 293,720 and bolstered with 191,423 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKLZ has reached a high of $13.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5052, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8380.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SKLZ traded on average about 8.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.49M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 408.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 279.19M. Insiders hold about 6.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SKLZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 55.31M with a Short Ratio of 5.84, compared to 60.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.51% and a Short% of Float of 17.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.18, while EPS last year was $-0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.14, with high estimates of $-0.13 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.77 and $-0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.79. EPS for the following year is $-0.54, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.45 and $-0.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKLZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $407.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $388.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $399.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $384.09M, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $447.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $480M and the low estimate is $421.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.