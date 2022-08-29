An investigation into ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s technical aspects

The price of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) closed at 0.19 in the last session, down -13.99% from day before closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0314 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3387383 shares were traded. OBSV reached its highest trading level at $0.2274 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1911.

We take a closer look at OBSV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on June 03, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On April 26, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On March 28, 2022, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Aegis Capital initiated its Buy rating on March 28, 2022, with a $12 target price.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76.

Over the past 52 weeks, OBSV has reached a high of $3.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0456, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5399.

According to the various share statistics, OBSV traded on average about 2.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.17M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 83.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.18M. Insiders hold about 5.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.40% stake in the company. Shares short for OBSV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.11M with a Short Ratio of 1.03, compared to 3.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.71% and a Short% of Float of 4.57%.

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.14 and a low estimate of $-0.22, while EPS last year was $-0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.18, with high estimates of $-0.14 and low estimates of $-0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.57 and $-0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.72. EPS for the following year is $-0.65, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.22 and $-1.07.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OBSV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.11M, down -65.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49.85M and the low estimate is $22.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 363.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.