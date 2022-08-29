An overall feel about NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) closed at 18.66 down -1.63% from its previous closing price of $18.97. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1794628 shares were traded. NOV reached its highest trading level at $19.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.47.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NOV Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 29, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $15.

Griffin Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $26.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when MATTSON ERIC L sold 9,819 shares for $19.15 per share. The transaction valued at 188,034 led to the insider holds 67,281 shares of the business.

MATTSON ERIC L sold 8,157 shares of NOV for $118,528 on Oct 28. The Director now owns 68,627 shares after completing the transaction at $14.53 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOV has reached a high of $24.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.97.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NOV has traded an average of 3.87M shares per day and 2.74M over the past ten days. A total of 390.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 364.85M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.95% stake in the company. Shares short for NOV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.57, compared to 11.87M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.63% and a Short% of Float of 4.07%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NOV is 0.20, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.28%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.79 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.71B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.79B to a low estimate of $1.64B. As of the current estimate, NOV Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.34B, an estimated increase of 27.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.82B, an increase of 32.30% over than the figure of $27.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.77B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5B, up 34.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.6B and the low estimate is $7.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.