An overall feel about The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, The OLB Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.69, up 39.67% from its previous closing price of $1.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 38106619 shares were traded. OLB reached its highest trading level at $2.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OLB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Herzog John E sold 7,647 shares for $1.91 per share. The transaction valued at 14,607 led to the insider holds 2,138,011 shares of the business.

Herzog John E sold 42,353 shares of OLB for $83,376 on Feb 11. The 10% Owner now owns 2,145,658 shares after completing the transaction at $1.97 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Herzog John E, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $2.30 each. As a result, the insider received 115,215 and left with 2,188,011 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLB has reached a high of $12.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2348, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9912.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OLB traded 371.38K shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.92M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 14.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.55M. Insiders hold about 35.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OLB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 521.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.28, compared to 58.75k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.55% and a Short% of Float of 4.84%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.08 and a low estimate of $-0.08, while EPS last year was $-0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.28 and $-0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.28. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $7.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.9M to a low estimate of $7.9M. As of the current estimate, The OLB Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.83M, an estimated increase of 178.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.41M, up 93.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.96M and the low estimate is $30.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.