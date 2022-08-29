Analysis of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE): Selected Notes

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) closed the day trading at 9.60 down -3.90% from the previous closing price of $9.99. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7004253 shares were traded. STNE reached its highest trading level at $10.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.47.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of STNE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 08, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On March 18, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $15.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STNE has reached a high of $52.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.31.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, STNE traded about 8.63M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, STNE traded about 10M shares per day. A total of 308.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 212.91M. Insiders hold about 12.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.20% stake in the company. Shares short for STNE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.06M with a Short Ratio of 2.49, compared to 21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.39% and a Short% of Float of 8.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.29, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and $-0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.13 and $0.43.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $418.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $422.97M to a low estimate of $410.98M. As of the current estimate, StoneCo Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $108.76M, an estimated increase of 284.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $442.6M, an increase of 67.80% less than the figure of $284.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $458.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $422.48M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STNE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $939.14M, up 82.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.22B and the low estimate is $1.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.