Are analysts optimistic about APA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:APA) stock?

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) closed the day trading at 40.18 down -0.54% from the previous closing price of $40.40. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6586354 shares were traded. APA reached its highest trading level at $41.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 31, 2022, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $56.

Scotiabank Upgraded its Sector Perform to Sector Outperform on November 17, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $36.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when LANNIE P ANTHONY sold 86,750 shares for $41.26 per share. The transaction valued at 3,579,305 led to the insider holds 58,844 shares of the business.

LANNIE P ANTHONY sold 40,800 shares of APA for $1,627,920 on Mar 07. The Exec. Vice Pres & Gen Counsel now owns 145,594 shares after completing the transaction at $39.90 per share. On Feb 25, another insider, Joung Chansoo, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $32.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,316,992 and bolstered with 65,285 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, APA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APA has reached a high of $51.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.72.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APA traded about 8.56M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APA traded about 7.89M shares per day. A total of 341.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 325.37M. Insiders hold about 0.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.40% stake in the company. Shares short for APA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.05M with a Short Ratio of 1.00, compared to 10.81M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 3.45%.

Dividends & Splits

APA’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.50, up from 0.10 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.86. The current Payout Ratio is 3.80% for APA, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 14, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.82 and a low estimate of $1.83, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.49, with high estimates of $3.6 and low estimates of $1.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.63 and $7.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.41. EPS for the following year is $9.59, with 24 analysts recommending between $14.73 and $5.26.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $2.61B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.97B to a low estimate of $2.48B. As of the current estimate, APA Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.46B, an estimated increase of 78.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.7B, an increase of 62.20% less than the figure of $78.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.35B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.93B, up 38.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.76B and the low estimate is $8.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.