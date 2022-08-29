As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) offers stability

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK) closed the day trading at 20.32 up 1.25% from the previous closing price of $20.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2533711 shares were traded. CRK reached its highest trading level at $20.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.91.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 144.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 22, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $16 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when McGough Patrick bought 28,800 shares for $14.86 per share. The transaction valued at 427,968 led to the insider holds 92,190 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Comstock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRK has reached a high of $22.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.50.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRK traded about 3.73M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRK traded about 3.25M shares per day. A total of 232.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.02M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CRK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.08M with a Short Ratio of 4.65, compared to 10.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.04% and a Short% of Float of 15.48%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CRK, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 31, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 02, 2014. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.12 and a low estimate of $0.78, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.52 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.27 and $2.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.54. EPS for the following year is $4.07, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.84 and $3.05.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $573.46M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $789M to a low estimate of $422.1M. As of the current estimate, Comstock Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $343.69M, an estimated increase of 66.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $700.64M, an increase of 67.80% over than the figure of $66.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $496.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.22B and the low estimate is $2.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.