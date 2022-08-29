As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) offers stability

The closing price of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) was 0.14 for the day, down -8.30% from the previous closing price of $0.16. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0129 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2824628 shares were traded. MOHO reached its highest trading level at $0.1549 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MOHO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOHO has reached a high of $0.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2027, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2843.

Shares Statistics:

MOHO traded an average of 4.30M shares per day over the past three months and 4.98M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.65M. Shares short for MOHO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 147.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.22, compared to 22.03k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $543.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $543.32M and the low estimate is $543.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 78.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.