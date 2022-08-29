As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, EQT Corporation (EQT) offers stability

The closing price of EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) was 49.67 for the day, up 0.38% from the previous closing price of $49.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5775227 shares were traded. EQT reached its highest trading level at $50.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.34.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EQT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 418.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $58.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Jackson Kathryn Jean sold 11,568 shares for $42.34 per share. The transaction valued at 489,789 led to the insider holds 501 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQT has reached a high of $51.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.54.

Shares Statistics:

EQT traded an average of 7.55M shares per day over the past three months and 6.57M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 369.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 368.19M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EQT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.14M with a Short Ratio of 2.70, compared to 23.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.26% and a Short% of Float of 7.40%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.03, EQT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.64 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $2.26 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.8 and $2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.7. EPS for the following year is $7.85, with 18 analysts recommending between $11.01 and $5.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.82B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, EQT Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.12B, an estimated increase of 37.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.71B, an increase of 21.20% less than the figure of $37.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.49B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.65B, up 14.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.04B and the low estimate is $7.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.