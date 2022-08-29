As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) offers stability

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) closed the day trading at 27.78 down -0.39% from the previous closing price of $27.89. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5113093 shares were traded. BTU reached its highest trading level at $29.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.71.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BTU, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $36 from $25 previously.

On October 29, 2021, The Benchmark Company Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $16.

B. Riley Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 04, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Spurbeck Mark sold 12,742 shares for $24.31 per share. The transaction valued at 309,758 led to the insider holds 73,663 shares of the business.

Hathhorn Marc E. sold 18,335 shares of BTU for $463,134 on Apr 26. The President-US Operations now owns 61,943 shares after completing the transaction at $25.26 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Hathhorn Marc E., who serves as the President-US Operations of the company, sold 1,639 shares for $17.04 each. As a result, the insider received 27,929 and left with 101,824 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Peabody’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTU has reached a high of $33.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.14.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BTU traded about 5.78M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BTU traded about 5.63M shares per day. A total of 144.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.42M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BTU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.67M with a Short Ratio of 2.92, compared to 14.33M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.20% and a Short% of Float of 12.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.62 and a low estimate of $2.25, while EPS last year was $-0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.97, with high estimates of $3.59 and low estimates of $1.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.61 and $6.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.35. EPS for the following year is $6.27, with 4 analysts recommending between $8.42 and $3.75.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.36B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.46B to a low estimate of $1.24B. As of the current estimate, Peabody Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $905.77M, an estimated increase of 50.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.38B, an increase of 8.80% less than the figure of $50.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.32B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.32B, up 40.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.87B and the low estimate is $3.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.