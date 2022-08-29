As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Volta Inc. (VLTA) offers stability

The closing price of Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) was 2.27 for the day, down -3.81% from the previous closing price of $2.36. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3058346 shares were traded. VLTA reached its highest trading level at $2.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2350.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of VLTA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2.50 from $5.50 previously.

On August 05, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $2.

Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $4.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLTA has reached a high of $14.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9320, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2660.

Shares Statistics:

VLTA traded an average of 3.62M shares per day over the past three months and 3.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 162.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.38M. Insiders hold about 18.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VLTA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.6M with a Short Ratio of 5.28, compared to 15.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.07% and a Short% of Float of 14.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.22, with high estimates of $-0.1 and low estimates of $-0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.68 and $-0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.86. EPS for the following year is $-0.92, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.67 and $-1.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $72.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.31M, up 123.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $152.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $165M and the low estimate is $135.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 110.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.