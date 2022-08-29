CCJ (Cameco Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) closed at 26.66 down -2.17% from its previous closing price of $27.25. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4753344 shares were traded. CCJ reached its highest trading level at $27.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.32.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cameco Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 03, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $32.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cameco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 218.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCJ has reached a high of $32.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.12.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CCJ has traded an average of 5.73M shares per day and 6.27M over the past ten days. A total of 400.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 397.95M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CCJ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.49, compared to 13.06M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CCJ is 0.10, from 0.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.06. The current Payout Ratio is 65.40% for CCJ, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 22, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $-0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.34 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, up 23.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.19B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.