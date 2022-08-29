Considering Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $8.32 in the most recent trading day, Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) closed at 8.38, up 0.72%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6874803 shares were traded. CDEV reached its highest trading level at $8.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CDEV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 22, 2022, Siebert Williams Shank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Garrison Matthew R. sold 115,762 shares for $6.50 per share. The transaction valued at 752,013 led to the insider holds 1,332,553 shares of the business.

Silver Run Sponsor, LLC sold 307,704 shares of CDEV for $2,810,568 on Mar 08. The Director now owns 72,547,670 shares after completing the transaction at $9.13 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, REL US Centennial Holdings, LL, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 307,704 shares for $9.13 each. As a result, the insider received 2,810,568 and left with 72,547,670 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Centennial’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDEV has reached a high of $9.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.40.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 284.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.85M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CDEV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 40.14M with a Short Ratio of 4.24, compared to 38.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.09% and a Short% of Float of 19.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.92 and $1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.73. EPS for the following year is $2.21, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.97 and $1.59.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $389.89M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $456.5M to a low estimate of $329M. As of the current estimate, Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s year-ago sales were $195.91M, an estimated increase of 99.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 96.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.82B and the low estimate is $2.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 64.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.