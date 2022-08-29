Considering Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $14.58 in the most recent trading day, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) closed at 14.74, up 1.10%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23353707 shares were traded. PBR reached its highest trading level at $14.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.33.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PBR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $14.20.

HSBC Securities Downgraded its Buy to Hold on October 14, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Petroleo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBR has reached a high of $15.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 31.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 31.17M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 6.52B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.20B. Insiders hold about 39.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PBR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.32M with a Short Ratio of 1.13, compared to 15.86M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PBR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.79, compared to 6.30 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 30.25%. The current Payout Ratio is 200.60% for PBR, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 07, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.25, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.6 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.32. EPS for the following year is $3.45, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.81 and $0.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $135.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $113.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.97B, up 34.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $102.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $147.8B and the low estimate is $73.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.