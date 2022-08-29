DRUG (Bright Minds Biosciences Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.55, down -11.76% from its previous closing price of $2.89. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.3400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 105601071 shares were traded. DRUG reached its highest trading level at $4.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DRUG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.90 and its Current Ratio is at 22.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRUG has reached a high of $8.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0705, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0136.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DRUG traded 7.73M shares on average per day over the past three months and 58.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.54M. Insiders hold about 46.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.73% stake in the company. Shares short for DRUG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 32.92k with a Short Ratio of 0.00, compared to 48.11k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.28% and a Short% of Float of 0.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.