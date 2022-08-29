Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $16.24 in the most recent trading day, Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) closed at 16.32, up 0.49%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1709254 shares were traded. ESTE reached its highest trading level at $16.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.90.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ESTE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $15.

On November 03, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on November 03, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 when Lodzinski Frank Alan sold 26,132 shares for $11.05 per share. The transaction valued at 288,759 led to the insider holds 439,076 shares of the business.

Joliat Jay Frederick bought 20,237 shares of ESTE for $235,963 on Jul 06. The Director now owns 90,000 shares after completing the transaction at $11.66 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Lumpkin Mark Jr, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $16.47 each. As a result, the insider received 494,100 and left with 208,253 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Earthstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESTE has reached a high of $22.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.53.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.69M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 78.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.19M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ESTE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.48M with a Short Ratio of 7.76, compared to 9.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.92% and a Short% of Float of 17.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.42 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $1.72 and low estimates of $1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.98 and $4.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.2. EPS for the following year is $5.18, with 5 analysts recommending between $6.61 and $2.62.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $375.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $450.69M to a low estimate of $328M. As of the current estimate, Earthstone Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $89.67M, an estimated increase of 318.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $410.37M, an increase of 348.00% over than the figure of $318.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $483M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $333M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $419.64M, up 244.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.39B and the low estimate is $1.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.