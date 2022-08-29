I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM).

The price of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) closed at 89.56 in the last session, down -1.48% from day before closing price of $90.91. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2277051 shares were traded. ADM reached its highest trading level at $90.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ADM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 56.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on August 12, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $117.

On April 19, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $80 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Morris Gregory A sold 117,839 shares for $83.47 per share. The transaction valued at 9,835,758 led to the insider holds 231,454 shares of the business.

Luthar Vikram sold 7,500 shares of ADM for $671,925 on Jun 07. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 72,302 shares after completing the transaction at $89.59 per share. On May 10, another insider, Luthar Vikram, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 5 shares for $84.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 425 and bolstered with 40,336 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADM has reached a high of $98.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.00.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ADM traded on average about 3.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.84M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 566.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 557.81M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ADM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.69M with a Short Ratio of 2.19, compared to 7.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 1.33%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ADM is 1.60, which was 1.45 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.86. The current Payout Ratio is 24.20% for ADM, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 07, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 29, 2001 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.59 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.45, with high estimates of $1.66 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.05 and $5.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.63. EPS for the following year is $6.09, with 16 analysts recommending between $6.75 and $5.37.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $22.4B. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.9B to a low estimate of $20.85B. As of the current estimate, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s year-ago sales were $18.16B, an estimated increase of 23.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.54B, an increase of 6.30% less than the figure of $23.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.97B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $96.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $85.25B, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $95.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $101.72B and the low estimate is $90.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.