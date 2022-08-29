I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in GitLab Inc. (GTLB).

After closing at $65.50 in the most recent trading day, GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) closed at 64.43, down -1.63%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1005901 shares were traded. GTLB reached its highest trading level at $65.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.60.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GTLB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on July 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On June 27, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $69 to $80.

On June 09, 2022, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $62.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Outperform rating on June 09, 2022, with a $62 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when August Capital Management VII, sold 38,830 shares for $64.87 per share. The transaction valued at 2,518,729 led to the insider holds 110,907 shares of the business.

August Capital Management VII, sold 61,170 shares of GTLB for $4,102,476 on Aug 16. The 10% Owner now owns 149,737 shares after completing the transaction at $67.07 per share. On Jul 08, another insider, August Capital Management VII, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 43,573 shares for $57.54 each. As a result, the insider received 2,507,229 and left with 42,454 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 33.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLB has reached a high of $137.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.27.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.28M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 146.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.70M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GTLB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.77M with a Short Ratio of 3.12, compared to 6.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.91% and a Short% of Float of 8.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.24, with high estimates of $-0.15 and low estimates of $-0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.66 and $-0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.87. EPS for the following year is $-0.76, with 11 analysts recommending between $-0.66 and $-0.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $415.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $398.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $403M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.65M, up 59.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $566.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $619.85M and the low estimate is $545.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.