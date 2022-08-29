I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Sientra Inc. (SIEN).

The price of Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) closed at 0.66 in the last session, down -8.69% from day before closing price of $0.72. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0624 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1125660 shares were traded. SIEN reached its highest trading level at $0.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SIEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on April 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On March 12, 2020, Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Menezes Ronald sold 78,498 shares for $5.67 per share. The transaction valued at 445,084 led to the insider holds 427,302 shares of the business.

Van Hove Caroline F. sold 6,087 shares of SIEN for $34,513 on Nov 10. The Executive Chairman now owns 146,720 shares after completing the transaction at $5.67 per share. On Oct 05, another insider, Bennett Oliver Christian, who serves as the GC & Chief Compliance Officer of the company, sold 3,615 shares for $5.56 each. As a result, the insider received 20,099 and left with 76,868 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIEN has reached a high of $6.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9102, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2035.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SIEN traded on average about 909.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.08M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 62.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.65M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SIEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.69M with a Short Ratio of 13.63, compared to 14.39M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.26% and a Short% of Float of 20.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.2 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $-0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.22, with high estimates of $-0.2 and low estimates of $-0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.86 and $-0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.92. EPS for the following year is $-0.75, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.62 and $-0.97.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $23.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.2M to a low estimate of $22.3M. As of the current estimate, Sientra Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.68M, an estimated increase of 14.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.59M, an increase of 23.20% over than the figure of $14.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.8M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $95.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $94.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $95.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $80.68M, up 18.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $113.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $121.9M and the low estimate is $105.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.