In the case of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET), what’s next?

The closing price of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) was 12.14 for the day, down -1.78% from the previous closing price of $12.36. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15239019 shares were traded. ET reached its highest trading level at $12.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.11.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ET’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 108.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Tudor Pickering Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 21, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Whitehurst Bradford D. bought 10,000 shares for $11.50 per share. The transaction valued at 115,000 led to the insider holds 1,047,488 shares of the business.

WARREN KELCY L bought 1,591,092 shares of ET for $17,406,546 on Aug 09. The Executive Chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares after completing the transaction at $10.94 per share. On Jul 15, another insider, Brannon Richard D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 111,653 shares for $9.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,088,082 and bolstered with 500,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Energy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ET has reached a high of $12.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.26.

Shares Statistics:

ET traded an average of 20.07M shares per day over the past three months and 15.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.48B. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ET as of Jul 14, 2022 were 100.1M with a Short Ratio of 4.75, compared to 97.5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.24% and a Short% of Float of 3.74%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.92, ET has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.86. The current Payout Ratio is 54.00% for ET, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 18, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 26, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.02 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.49. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.32 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $91.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $67.42B, up 20.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $80.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $94.7B and the low estimate is $62.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.