In the case of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE), what’s next?

The closing price of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) was 1.50 for the day, down -13.79% from the previous closing price of $1.74. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20896165 shares were traded. FFIE reached its highest trading level at $1.7550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FFIE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 16, 2021, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On August 17, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on August 17, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFIE has reached a high of $11.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2036, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2848.

Shares Statistics:

FFIE traded an average of 15.11M shares per day over the past three months and 13.91M shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 61.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FFIE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.66M with a Short Ratio of 1.31, compared to 22.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.83% and a Short% of Float of 49.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.38, with high estimates of $-0.38 and low estimates of $-0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $-2.08, with 2 analysts recommending between $-1.46 and $-2.71.