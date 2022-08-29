In the case of Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL), what’s next?

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) closed the day trading at 31.10 down -2.42% from the previous closing price of $31.87. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5695094 shares were traded. HAL reached its highest trading level at $32.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HAL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, HSBC Securities on April 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $41.60 from $36.60 previously.

On April 20, 2022, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $37 to $40.

Susquehanna reiterated its Positive rating for the stock on January 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Rainey Joe D sold 20,000 shares for $42.73 per share. The transaction valued at 854,600 led to the insider holds 310,014 shares of the business.

Pope Lawrence J sold 10,000 shares of HAL for $409,500 on Jun 01. The EVP Administration & CHRO now owns 273,342 shares after completing the transaction at $40.95 per share. On May 26, another insider, Pope Lawrence J, who serves as the EVP Administration & CHRO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $39.95 each. As a result, the insider received 399,500 and left with 283,342 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Halliburton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAL has reached a high of $43.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.48.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HAL traded about 11.18M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HAL traded about 10.12M shares per day. A total of 904.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 903.15M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HAL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.23M with a Short Ratio of 1.86, compared to 18.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 2.27%.

Dividends & Splits

HAL’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.48, up from 0.18 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.31. The current Payout Ratio is 20.70% for HAL, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.12 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.01. EPS for the following year is $2.8, with 27 analysts recommending between $3.23 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.29B, up 32.10% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.79B and the low estimate is $21.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.