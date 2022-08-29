Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $63.50 in the most recent trading day, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) closed at 58.75, down -7.48%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-4.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1089192 shares were traded. NTLA reached its highest trading level at $63.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.56.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NTLA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on June 17, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $54.

On June 16, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $70.

On April 28, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $100.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on April 28, 2022, with a $100 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 01 when Goddard Glenn sold 1,013 shares for $112.24 per share. The transaction valued at 113,699 led to the insider holds 2,049 shares of the business.

LEONARD JOHN M sold 2,493 shares of NTLA for $279,852 on Jan 01. The President and CEO now owns 724,660 shares after completing the transaction at $112.25 per share. On Jan 01, another insider, Sepp-Lorenzino Laura, who serves as the EVP, Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 1,148 shares for $112.25 each. As a result, the insider received 128,863 and left with 4,815 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 106.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTLA has reached a high of $180.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.30.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 961.22k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 75.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.62M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NTLA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.22M with a Short Ratio of 5.34, compared to 6.99M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.51% and a Short% of Float of 10.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.98 and a low estimate of $-2.07, while EPS last year was $-1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.31, with high estimates of $-0.71 and low estimates of $-2.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-4.24 and $-8.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-5.86. EPS for the following year is $-5.97, with 22 analysts recommending between $-4.19 and $-9.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $145.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.05M, up 35.60% from the average estimate.