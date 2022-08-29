Invest in Invitae Corporation (NVTA) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) closed at 3.19 in the last session, down -9.37% from day before closing price of $3.52. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.3300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11233334 shares were traded. NVTA reached its highest trading level at $3.7250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1700.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NVTA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on July 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Brida Thomas sold 7,048 shares for $4.55 per share. The transaction valued at 32,071 led to the insider holds 386,267 shares of the business.

Nussbaum Robert L sold 7,048 shares of NVTA for $32,071 on Aug 16. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 396,532 shares after completing the transaction at $4.55 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, WERNER ROBERT F., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 3,252 shares for $4.55 each. As a result, the insider received 14,798 and left with 198,657 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVTA has reached a high of $32.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9614, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.2476.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NVTA traded on average about 19.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 19M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 232.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.39M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NVTA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 50.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.19, compared to 50.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.99% and a Short% of Float of 25.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.7 and a low estimate of $-0.83, while EPS last year was $-0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.65, with high estimates of $-0.51 and low estimates of $-0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.45 and $-3.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.79. EPS for the following year is $-1.94, with 9 analysts recommending between $-1.03 and $-2.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $641.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $519M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $542.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $460.45M, up 17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $598.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $875.57M and the low estimate is $441.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.