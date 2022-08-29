Investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) closed at 560.69 down -2.59% from its previous closing price of $575.58. In other words, the price has decreased by $-14.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1235326 shares were traded. PANW reached its highest trading level at $577.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $560.68.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on August 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $625.

On August 01, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $700.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on February 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $600 to $620.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Golechha Dipak sold 500 shares for $575.00 per share. The transaction valued at 287,500 led to the insider holds 28,676 shares of the business.

Bawa Aparna sold 237 shares of PANW for $134,401 on Aug 24. The Director now owns 1,662 shares after completing the transaction at $567.09 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Golechha Dipak, who serves as the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 500 shares for $559.58 each. As a result, the insider received 279,790 and left with 29,176 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 164.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PANW has reached a high of $640.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $421.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 509.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 530.37.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PANW has traded an average of 1.40M shares per day and 1.89M over the past ten days. A total of 98.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.85M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PANW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.26M with a Short Ratio of 5.09, compared to 7.45M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.29% and a Short% of Float of 7.42%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 29 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.31 and a low estimate of $2.26, while EPS last year was $1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.02, with high estimates of $2.27 and low estimates of $1.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.53 and $7.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.46. EPS for the following year is $9.26, with 33 analysts recommending between $10.09 and $8.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 27 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.54B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.56B to a low estimate of $1.54B. As of the current estimate, Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.22B, an estimated increase of 26.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PANW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.26B, up 29.10% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.88B and the low estimate is $6.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.