Investing in The Mosaic Company (MOS) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) closed at 61.77 down -0.27% from its previous closing price of $61.94. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5052742 shares were traded. MOS reached its highest trading level at $63.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.44.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Mosaic Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 14, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $60.

On June 01, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $59.Barclays initiated its Underweight rating on June 01, 2022, with a $59 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Johnson Denise C sold 24,427 shares for $65.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,587,755 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

EBEL GREGORY L bought 15,600 shares of MOS for $990,502 on May 06. The Director now owns 80,068 shares after completing the transaction at $63.49 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Precourt Walter F. III, who serves as the Senior VP – Strategy & Growth of the company, sold 9,647 shares for $78.00 each. As a result, the insider received 752,466 and left with 75,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOS has reached a high of $79.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.31.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MOS has traded an average of 6.25M shares per day and 4.32M over the past ten days. A total of 359.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 344.25M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MOS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.38, compared to 12.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 3.48%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MOS is 0.60, from 0.15 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.07. The current Payout Ratio is 4.70% for MOS, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 1995 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.78 and a low estimate of $3.28, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.96, with high estimates of $4.5 and low estimates of $2.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.67 and $10.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.79. EPS for the following year is $10.55, with 21 analysts recommending between $15.12 and $5.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.65B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.36B to a low estimate of $4.5B. As of the current estimate, The Mosaic Company’s year-ago sales were $2.8B, an estimated increase of 101.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.23B, an increase of 70.60% less than the figure of $101.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.65B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.36B, up 74.70% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.93B and the low estimate is $14.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.